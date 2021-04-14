Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper happily stroll with their daughter Lea De Seine

Irina Shayk has always shown that she is a dedicated mother, willing to be present for her daughter, just like Bradley Cooper.

Splash News / The Grosby Group

Both the Russian model Irina Shayk and the actor and film director Bradley Cooper have a pretty clear goal since they parted ways in 2019: to do the best they can for their daughter Lea De Seine.

Lea just turned four years old, and despite her young age she seems to know fully that her parents love her. While Irina has stated that she is not in favor of “coparenting” or shared parenting, both she and her ex are the best parents they can for the little girl.

Thus, far from focusing on conflicts or claims, they have preferred to live together in a healthy way for the well-being of their little girl and respect that both have the right to spend time with her equally.

Just as both are seen very often taking Lea to school or ballet classes, they have also surprised the public by spending time together as when they were a solid couple. Beyond being modern, we could say that they are mature and responsible with their actions.

Although these approaches have fueled rumors about a possible reconciliation, the truth is that they are clear that whatever happens, they are a family, which is accompanied and respected above all things.

Although neither has spoken about the reasons why they separated, at the time it was thought that Lady Gaga had been the third in contention in their relationship. However, this has never been confirmed by any of those involved.

Regardless of what happened, they look to the future with confidence and assurance that they have each other and are enjoying this facet of their lives in which wearing animated cartoon shirts and carrying colorful lunch boxes implies the happiness of being a mom or dad.