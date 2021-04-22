Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper give us an example of a VERY good relationship between ex

Apart from her dazzling beauty and photogenic character, the catwalk star has also surprised her by appearing in another of the snapshots of her daughter Lea’s hand: a picture that, curiously enough, is courtesy of Bradley Cooper, the girl’s father and ex-partner of the artist.

“My dream of Burberry. Photo of dad,” added the artist next to a photo in which, however, the facial features of her daughter, who is four years old, are not appreciated.

In this way, Irina and Bradley have once again shown that they maintain a very close and cordial relationship since both announced their separation almost two years ago.