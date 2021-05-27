Irina Maria Bara manages to win in the qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Mandy Minella

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 02:30 CEST

Irina Maria Bara, Romanian, number 122 in the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in one hour and forty minutes to Mandy minella, Luxembourg tennis player, number 207 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Minella managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while Bara, meanwhile, managed it 5 times. In addition, the Romanian player had an 80% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and got 65% of the service points, while the data of her rival is 69% effectiveness, a double fault and 58% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.