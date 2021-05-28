Irina Maria Bara manages to win in the qualifying round against Magdalena Frech

05/28/2021

On at 20:46 CEST

Irina Maria Bara, Romanian, number 122 in the WTA, won by 7-5 and 6-2 in two hours and eight minutes to Magdalena Frech, Polish tennis player, number 153 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Frech managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Bara, for his part, managed it 6 times. In addition, the Romanian player had an 86% effectiveness in the first service, a double fault and managed to win 55% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 75%, she made 2 double faults and got 47% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. A total of 239 tennis players participate in it specifically. The final phase is made up of 111 players among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.