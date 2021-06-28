Irina-Camelia Begu wins at Wimbledon sixty-fourth final

06/28/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romanian, number 79 in the WTA, won in the Wimbledon 64th final by 6-4 and 7-5 in one hour and forty-one minutes to Katie volynets, American tennis player, number 199 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Volynets managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Begu managed it 7 times. Likewise, the Romanian achieved 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 52% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 72% effective, 3 double faults and 48% of points obtained at service.

The Romanian player will face in the final 30s of the competition with the winner of the match in which the Russian tennis player will face Varvara Gracheva and the Croatian player Petra martic.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to win the rounds prior to the tournament and those invited.