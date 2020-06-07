Irina Baeva with mini crop top and gold necklace, looks more in love than ever and announces surprises | Instagram

Irina Baeva with mini crop top and gold necklace, looks more in love than ever and announces surprises. The pretty TV actress and their partner seem to enjoy this quarantine together and are very happy and content sharing their love on social networks.

The controversy surrounding the relationship of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto has calmed down, after a very intense past full of assumptions and marital problemsIt seems that the couple has left that chapter of their life behind, and they can finally enjoy their love openly and uncensored.

Since the quarantine began, the couple presumes in their social networks intimate moments together and they seem to be having a great time at their home in Acapulco, where they spend isolation, in addition to Irina Baeva shows off her statuesque figure in a swimsuit and her best outfits for the summer.

This time, and as a sign of their complicity, both actors have published a photograph in which they appear together, Irina Baeva wears a white mini crop top It combines with a plaid garment at the waist and a wide golden necklace, with which it reveals its flat abdomen.

And apparently new projects are coming for the couple since in photography Irina Bavea announces a surprise that you have prepared for your followers and in which your partner participates Gabriel Soto, since he says that he is his accomplice and thanks the team, but does not mention what.

It didn’t take long for comments to appear on both accounts, Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto They have left their followers super intrigued, who ask that the secret be revealed soon and die of curiosity. Let’s wait and see what this has in store for us popular celebrity couple.

