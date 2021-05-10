Irina Baeva will show her new face in The Dragon – El Sol de México

Irina Baeva talks about the changes her character has had in the telenovela El Dragón: The Return of a Warrior, which in recent days premiered its second season on Las Estrellas.

“Jimena reveals her true face in every step she takes, it was a challenge to recreate her in these new chapters. We are very excited about the broadcast of the second season, which is the continuation of this great story that describes the martial arts.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

“It is precisely what is interesting and very difficult situations in the plot with Sebastián Rulli, (Miguel Garza). Everyone begins to reveal their true face, like so many things and many secrets. Ultimately there will be many changes in terms of the personality of the characters. “

He says that it will also be discovered if Miguel Garza will now move from the darker side by no longer wanting to battle with the enemy, but could now join him.

Baeva, with mischievous attitude adds, “in this new season, there will be surprises betrayals, those loyal characters will vanish due to betrayals, they will know their true faces with their attitudes.

“Jimena is a very independent woman, very empowered, she also sets a goal and does not give up, she achieves everything, because she is extremely intelligent, she knows her feminine charms and uses them to her benefit. And being really in love with Miguel, she will continue to see Adela as her closest rival ”.

From Cassandra Sánchez-Navarro, Chisca Garza, Miguel Garza’s sister; trust that there will be a resurgence, after sacrifices of other things that I release along the way to give now if with real love:

“Chisca, like many victims of that environment, is always in conflict due to her explosion of character, she made herself hate, but she is a victim of circumstances. Jimena takes advantage of her as well as her addictions to take advantage of that. I repeat in love as in war, anything goes ”.

Irina Baeva reiterates why the cast is proud of this story by the Spanish writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte:

“In the first place it is a different story, with impressive locations in Japan, Spain and Mexico. Also because of its theme. We have been a great team from the cast and the production people. It has so many different and spectacular elements that it is difficult for others not to like The Dragon, it has already happened with a resounding success in the United States, on Netflix they have two seasons and we on open television in Mexico, we are going for the second season, of what which I reiterate, we are proud. “

The dragon: The return of a warrior, in its second season, airs at 9:30 p.m. on the Las Estrellas channel.

In an interview with The Sun of MexicoOn the phone, the blonde actress talks about how excited she is, like the rest of the cast, for the premiere of the following episodes to be enjoyed on Canal Las Estrellas at 9:30 p.m.