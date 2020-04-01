Irina Baeva he has stayed at home all these days, but that has not stopped him from getting in shape; The actress has not chosen to promote routines to her fans as an instructor, but to follow them like anyone else.

In videos published in Instagram, the Russian appears dressed in tight shorts and a black top, and working out on the floor, watching videos on her computer to develop her legs and abdomen.

“There are no excuses for not exercising anymore” was one of the messages Irina wrote in a publication, at the same time asking her followers to be very careful during the quarantine.

