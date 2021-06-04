Irina Baeva shows off her curves in a tiny red swimsuit

Irina Baeva, the beautiful Russian driver, model and actress, showed off again through her social networks by sharing a “little memory” of her trip to Caribbean beaches, in which she appears showing off her tremendous figure.

Through her Instagram account, the actress, who was part of the Televisa Deportes team during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, shared an image in which she appears posing with a tiny red swimsuit, which she left in view of her fans his worked figure.

“#Tbt Jamaica. Back in Mexico, but take me back ”, wrote Irina Baeva in a post that in a few hours got more than 59 thousand“ likes ”.

The Russian actress and host has participated in productions such as Bachelor with daughters, The dragon and Passion and power, and works such as Why do men love bitches ?.

