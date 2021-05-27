Irina Baeva raises the temperature with her “spicy” movements

Irina Baeva, the beautiful Russian actress and host, took her best steps and showed them off through her social networks, sharing a bit of her vacation on the beaches of Jamaica with her partner, Gabriel Soto.

Through her Instagram account, Irina Baeva shared a video in which she boasts a boat trip in the waters of Ocho Ríos, Jamaica, while dancing to the rhythm of the music wearing a blue swimsuit and a sarong, which highlighted her curves .

The actress and presenter also shared a series of images in which she boasted a bit of her vacation, in which she appears quite “caramelized” with actor Gabriel Soto.

