Irina Baeva looks spectacular from the beach and in a blue swimsuit (PHOTO)

The Russian-Mexican actress and host, Irina Baeva, was happy and excited to return to a vacation at sea, which she boasted by showing a photograph of a recent trip in which she shows her statuesque figure in a swimsuit from a yacht.

Baeva, who has more than 3 million followers, captivated her fans with the beautiful photograph in which she can be seen in a blue swimsuit with a beautiful landscape.

Also read: Chelsea presents retro uniform prior to the Champions League final

“#tbt vacation almost there! #beach”. Wrote the beautiful actress and model.

Baeva, Gabriel Soto’s partner, is one of the most beautiful ‘influencers’ on social networks and has managed to grow in her personal account thanks to her beauty and her ‘spicy’ photos that her fans fall in love with.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content