With a fiery bikini, the actress of Russian origin wore her spectacular anatomy and tanned skin

Irina Baeva

Photo:

Armando Vázquez / Reform Agency

Nothing better than maintaining a positive attitude in the face of adversity and bad times, this is the philosophy of Irina Baeva, who looked happy and radiant in his latest social media post.

Although the whole world is going through a difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian-born actress turned on social media by dancing in front of the sea in a daring two-piece swimsuit.

Through your official account Instagram, the girlfriend of Gabriel Soto He delighted his 2.5 million followers, but also shared a message of optimism during the quarantine:

“Stay positive“Was the phrase with which he accompanied the sensual video in which he is seen dancing with a tiny black bikini and a pink beach outing with a floral print, an outfit that allowed him to show off his spectacular anatomy and tanned skin.

The controversial couple is in isolation in the paradisiacal port of Acapulco, from where they have recently shared a series of videos and images through their stories from the same social network.

Like every publication she shares, the soap opera protagonist caused quite a stir and in just a few minutes has managed to get her video to be played more than 75,000 times.

Days before, the villain of the series “The Dragon” shared a pair of fiery photographs and a video in which she also boasted her spectacular anatomy.

.