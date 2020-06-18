Irina Baeva lets appreciate her anatomy in a silk garment | Reform

The beautiful Russian actress and model Irina Baeva once again delighted her more than 2 million followers on instagram with her Incredible beauty and anatomy while wearing a yellow silk blouse.

Irina managed captivate the Mexican public with its villain side in « Single with daughters”And will continue to be linked to her work as an actress along with her partner Gabriel Soto.

It is worth mentioning that the actress from Televisa is famous and internationally recognized for her career in modeling.

It may interest you: Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto at risk of losing exclusivity on Televisa assure

Today he managed to surprise thousands of people again with his great beauty, because in addition to having a exceptional figure, has a radiant face.

To everything you put love, it becomes magic. « , He wrote in the publication.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In each of his photographs you can see the amazing attractive who looks just 27 years old.

Photography with just a few hours of being shared has received more than 75 thousand likes and it has been filled with various comments, compliments and compliments on her beauty.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Beautiful « , » Beautiful in body and soul « , » Pretty girl with a pretty soul « , were some of the comments she received.

Through her Instagram account, the famous actress and host has shown that her beauty is tied to his talent.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

It should be noted that in the year 2012, he moved to Mexico City to Study acting at the Televisa Artistic Education Center.

And his debut on the small screen it was when he personified « Katia » in the soap opera Italian girl comes to marry, where he shared credits with Livia Brito, José Ron, among other artists.

You can also read: Martha Julia, the actress who wants to snatch Gabriel Soto from the arms of Irina Baeva

In 2016 he obtained his first leading role in the soap opera Love came, Where she personified « Luciana Muñoz », and shares credits with Gabriel Soto, Azela Robinson and Kimberly Dos Ramos.