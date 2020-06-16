Irina Baeva is compared to Karla Panini and Gabriel Soto reacts indignantly | Instagram

The actor Gabriel Soto again defends his partner Irina Baeva, who again defended from criticism after being compared to the former washerwoman Karla Panini.

Without a doubt, one of the couples who does not leave the center of the controversy with Gabriel Soto and Irina BaevaThey themselves have to put a stop to the attacks that have been the bread of every day since they started their relationship.

Once again the actor Gabriel Soto came out in defense of his girlfriend Irina Baeva of the attacks on social networks, this time after comments in which they indicated the comparison of the actress with the former member of the show of Las Lavanderas, Karla Panini.

It should be remembered that the duet and leaders of the show Karla Panini and Karla Luna they distanced themselves due to the quarrels that arose between them after the betrayal of Karla Panini and the husband of Karla Luna, Américo Garza, who had a relationship supposedly behind the back of the former Lavandera (Luna).

What despite the passing of some years, social networks have turned into constant attacks on them and even more so in recent months, after the issue of the treason of Karla Panini to her co-worker and « friend » who lost her life to cancer, Karla Luna.

Karla Luna (left) lost her life to cancer, in the photo with Karla Panini (right). Capture Instagram

So now the case of Baeva and Soto was compared to that of the Lavanderas, who at the time were accused of betraying Geraldine Bazán.

The comparisons gained momentum in the past few days after the actress Irina Baeva Share an image and a comment with a mysterious message:

That’s how happy and excited we are for this surprise that we have for you, expect it soon! Thanks to all the team for making it possible in these difficult times, and to my most beautiful accomplice @gabrielsoto! ”, Wrote Irina Baeva on Instagram.

So immediately the detractors of the couple reacted with strong and forceful comments in which they pointed out that

the actress she had behaved the same way as the former washerwoman.

Irina Panini « , » The Paninis part 2 « , » The Panini 2, this is also going viral « , » Happy as long as they last, the last one has not yet arrived and has a surname, so luck Soto « , » Karma does not forgive « » You are unhappy, steal a husband … Two-legged rat. «

The Internet users did not give truce to the attacks since, in addition to pointing out the treason to Geraldine BazánThey did not think about the daughters that the couple had during their marriage.

Happy at the cost of other people’s pain and worst of all there are innocent girls. Pair of scoundrels, ”said one of the messages.

This, after the medium Suelta la Sopa Tv took up this image through their Instagram account, from where the rain of comments destroyed the couple.

So later, without responding to any of the attacks, the actor reiterated his love for Irina Baeva by publishing an image in which he appears wearing his statuesque figure on a swing.

« YOU!!! MY WIFE!!! ❤️ With your beauty out of this world, with your blue eyes that fill my life with light, with your character and personality, with your courage and determination, with your big heart and with all the all the love you give me day by day. …… you just have me completely and madly in love ❤️ #mybae # mimuñequitarusa #twinflames @irinabaeva ”, was the message from the actor that accompanied the photo.