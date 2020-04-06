Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

Despite the quarantine caused by the current coronavirus outbreak, Irina Baeva He does not lose the positive attitude and gave his millions of followers on social networks a sensual dance while wearing a tiny black bikini.

The young actress meets her boyfriend, Gabriel Soto, in the port of Acapulco complying with the isolation recommended by the health authorities, and from there shared this clip, which so far has accumulated more than 445,000 reproductions.

“Stay positive,” wrote Irina, who tries to report daily how she is going through these difficult days with a smile, as well as taking advantage to show off her figure.

ON VIDEO: Irina Baeva shows how she keeps fit thanks to the gym

Telemundo