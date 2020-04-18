Your browser does not support iframes.

Gabriel Soto He joined the list of celebrities who have had to celebrate their birthday in social confinement, due to the contingency by Covid-19. However, the actor did not miss a big party for this year, because at his home in Acapulco, in Guerrero, Mexico, he enjoyed his day next to Irina Baeva, who organized a celebration for two, in which love was the protagonist.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress dedicated a message to her with which she showed how much they are in love. It was with a short video, in which she appeared with a cap with the legend, “Star with him”, while the Mexican wore one that says, “Star with her”, wished him a happy birthday and retained his love.

«Every day is special by your side and, even so, today more than ever I celebrate your life, my love @gabrielsoto. Thank you for being the great man and human being that you are, for your noble soul and your beautiful heart. May all your dreams and wishes come true because you deserve the whole world of blessings and I will be there to make you infinitely happy, just as you do day after day, “wrote the 27-year-old Russian.

Also in this message, Baeva thanked the soap opera protagonist for this relationship, in which she is treated like a queen, “Thank you for giving me a special place in your heart! I love you”. Since March 31, Irina and Gabriel have been quarantined in the artist’s property in the famous port, a place that has become a scene of beautiful memories for both of them.

Before Irina’s moving words, Gabriel immediately took on the task of responding to the loving gesture and said, «Thank you for your words, my love, @irinabaeva. You are an extraordinary woman and I feel like the luckiest man to have you by my side. I love you deeply, ”and added three red heart icons.

In addition, Soto used his social profile to share various thanks in his stories to all his friends and fans, who congratulated him through the networks. Although none gave more details of how they spent this great birthday, what is public knowledge is what they are doing in this paradisiacal place, which many celebrities resorted to take refuge in this isolation by the coronavirus.

During these days that Irina and Gabriel have taken advantage of to enjoy their love, the couple has carried out various activities in complicity, such as their exercise routines. That is why the actors have enviable bodies, to show, the post that Irina shared with the phrase, “Everything is better together”, in which they are seen doing abdominals to keep their abs of steel and return to the most sculpted screen never.

