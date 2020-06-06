Irina Baeva as princess, with a beautiful blue in her eyes and dressed in white | Instagram photo

Definitely, Irina Baeva, She is one of the most beautiful women that the Mexican screen has conquered. The Russian is here to stay and take advantage of social networks to show her good genes, as in this case that She looks like a princess, with a pretty blue in her eyes and dressed in white.

The truth is that Irina Baeva clarified that this is not a recent photograph, Well, he explained that it was during the recordings of the last chapters of Bachelor with daughters, where he gave life to the malevolent Masha. Could it be that from there he became a fan of white? And we have seen her wear a number of outfits in this color.

Irina Baeva as princess and dressed in white

What no one can deny is that the white color highlights its elegance and simply makes it look spectacular, because its curves look wonderful. Already the idea that this color is for brides was far behind and more celebrities join in wearing their best clothes.

For his part, Irina Baeva, sported a deep cut, which by the way, at the maximum height, above the navel, which gave it a touch of formality and distinction.

In addition, she wore blank floral appliqués as well, which added a romantic touch to her style. Of course, she looked very comfortable and glamorous, with light makeup.

That Irina Baeva knows fashion, there is no doubtWell, he applied a very minimalist wave, with few accessories so that he did not load the outfit.

On the other hand, the size of her bust also favored her to avoid falling into exaggeration and the folds in the fabric gave her the volume she needed, simply divine, like a princess!

