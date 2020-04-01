Irina Baeva and the rumors remain silent and meet again in Acapulco | Instagram

The couple made up of Irina Y Gabriel Soto they keep reiterating their love for the press over and over again and this time after spending several days apart they meet again in Acapulco.

The rumors of crisis In their relationship it is an issue that has accompanied them for several months, however it was a few days ago that the couple was the subject of controversy after having separated during the days that the quarantine worldwide due to coronavirus.

The lovers apparently had to separate with their respective families and while Gabriel Soto he was with his daughters in Acapulco, Irina He was with his family who had arrived from Russia and had no longer been able to return.

Given the distancing, suspicions of some crisis appeared, however both are already together in the house that both have in Acapulco.

It should be mentioned that neither of them has shared many images of this moment however, all this was deduced from the Instagram stories that both share.

The actress showed in his stories on Instagram images from the port, where Soto he was already undergoing quarantine.

Also, the actor had been questioned in days past about said separation, to which his statements gave more to talk about.

During an interview for the Despierta América program, Soto He explained that he was in Acapulco with his daughters Elissa and Alexa, both the fruit of their relationship with Geraldine.

Driver Alan Tacher questioned him if Baeva He accompanied them to which the actor replied “No, Irina is elsewhere, but she is also carrying all her necessary security measures, we will be together soon.”

Likewise, Irina For his part, he did the same and through his Instagram histories he explained the reason why he was not with Gabriel. His family from Russia was visiting and with the quarantine they could not return.

The trip they made was planned for about half a year, it just touched all this situation of the virus. They managed to arrive shortly before the situation became much more difficult, before the entire quarantine began, “he explained.

So finally this verifies that the couple is well and more than happy to be together again.

However, last Monday the Russian actress He shared some images that accounted for his stay in Acapulco, he also showed some images of the house of the actor as well as letting them see that they were about to enjoy a family meal.

