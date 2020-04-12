Your browser does not support iframes.

The isolation caused by the current coronavirus outbreak is not an impediment to exercise, and this was demonstrated Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva.

The famous couple shared a video on Instagram, where they appear performing an intense exercise routine to strengthen the abdomen.

“Everything is better together,” Irina wrote alongside the clip, which so far has accumulated more than 350,000 views.

In the clip you can see how they do abdominals very easily to the rhythm of the music, and at the same time they show their great body, since both appear in a swimsuit.

The comments from their followers were immediate, and several of them suggest they continue exercising to take advantage of the quarantine times.

It should be noted that, initially, Irina and Gabriel were separated during the quarantine, but they met again in the port of Acapulco and are now enjoying their time together.

From there, the actors take advantage of the days to carry out different activities that they share with their followers on Instagram, being exercise one of the passions they have in common.

For her part, Irina has also published some photos and videos in which she boasts of her amazing figure, whether posing by a pool or by the sea.

Recently the Russian actress shared a clip in which she appears dancing on a pier and with a bay in the background.

However, what caught the most attention was her tiny black bikini that highlighted her silhouette, causing more than 690,000 likes.

In this way, the couple shows that they are more in love than ever, and that it does not matter if they are in isolation as long as they stay together.

