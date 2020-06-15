Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto accuse their fans they were swindled in the middle of the quarantine | Instagram

The popular actor couple made up of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto shared with his fans, they were victims of a scam in full confinement.

It was the actress herself Irina Baeva who pointed out to thousands of her followers that she and her boyfriend, the Mexican actor, had been victims of a food restaurant japanese.

Like many of the people during this lockdown They have been locked up without being able to go out to enjoy a dinner somewhere, so they have chosen to ask home.

It may interest you Irina Baeva is compared to Karla Panini and Gabriel Soto reacts indignantly

However, the experience This time left them with a bad taste in their mouths, since after ordering home delivery from a Japanese restaurant, the actress accused were victims of rudeness.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Through their stories of Instagram, the histrionic compared the dishes that came to them against those that are illustrated on the menu, which showed that they were not remotely similar.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The couple He had decided to request two dishes that supposedly contained salmon and a pair of skewers, for which they paid more than a thousand pesos, however, the order It did not live up to their expectations, so they decided to show their fans the bad service of the establishment.

Also, the actress accompanied the publication with the legend « Igualito no? @nobumexico », comparing two images, one of the products that had been sent to them and another, the image they must have, the one that appeared on the menu and was very far from the real one.

The actress published in one of her stories the poor home delivery of the establishment. Instagram

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the same way, he shared other images where the other dishes that they had also requested came from and were very far from what they actually asked the supposed restaurant.

You can also read Martha Julia, the actress who wants to snatch Gabriel Soto from the arms of Irina Baeva

So the couple of actors They were not silent, for this reason, the actress decided to expose the restaurant through social networks.