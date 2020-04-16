Irina and Gabriel seek to raise awareness with masks and create controversy | Instagram

It transpired that the pair of actors made up of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva They shared an image in which they seek to create awareness during this quarantine, in it, both appear with mouth cover.

Mexican actress Irina Baeva she is very well protected during the confinement of these days since she is in the arms of her partner Gabriel SotoThey both met a few days ago to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their home.

However, while they enjoy their love, the couple seek to make echo on social media to create awareness to have greater protection these days with the virus that threatens everyone, the coronavirus.

So for this, the Russian actress shared a story through her account Instagram where an image of both close together but wearing masks appears.

The 27-year-old Russian appears very hugged next to Gabriel Soto While looking directly into each other’s eyes, what caught the most attention is that they both wear mouth covers.

So with it, the couple seeks to raise awareness among his followers regarding sanitary measures to prevent further contagion from the Covid-19.

Also, the actress has shared in her account some of the activities that she and her partner perform together while enjoying quarantine time in their rest home.

The actress Russian demonstrates that although these days serve to relax them from work commitments, it is not an excuse to keep fit, since they perform routines exercise together.

In a video through her instagram, Irina and Gabriel appear in one of the outdoor areas that has his residence in Acapulco.

Both are highly motivated and committed to their physical health, so they carry out a series of ABS to keep fit and not neglect your habits these days.

Everything is better TOGETHER. ❤️ @gabrielsoto #stayhealthy #love #couplegoals

