Irene Rosales reappears in ‘Viva la vida’ while recovering from the chest operation: “I can’t move much”

The collaborator Irene Rosales has reappeared this Saturday through a video call on the Viva la vida program while he finished recovering from the intervention he had to undergo on the chest due to the deterioration of implants which was put on in 2017.

Despite the fact that Kiko Rivera’s wife has assured that he is okay”, the recovery does not go as well as I expected. According to the presenter, Emma García, the reason why she had to go through the operating room again was due to the fact that the prosthesis “turned around and was also broken.”

Just 10 days ago Rosales underwent surgery, although with some complications, since hours after the surgery a lump was noticed and he had to go through the operating room again.

“The doctor came to see me and they had to operate again, it was not serious, but it was a major bruise and the doctor wanted to remove it. My body reacts very badly to operations, “explained Rosales.

As you have recognized, “I thought I was going to recover super soon“, but finally the convalescence has lasted longer than expected.

After almost two weeks, little by little he is noticing improvement in his condition, he has told in the program: “It is true that I still can’t move much and this last stage is the most important for everything to be okay, but I’m fine, “he clarified.