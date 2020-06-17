Irene Rosales birthday, but without great reasons for the celebration. Even if Kiko Rivera’s wife She reaches 29 years happy with her husband and her two daughters, Ana and Carlota, but she is not going through her best moment. His mother’s recent death has affected him more than he likes to admit and lately it has been very difficult for him.

This is how Irene herself confessed this weekend in the Telecinco program where she collaborates, ‘Live life‘. The daughter-in-law of Isabel Pantoja he starred in an emotional staircase of emotions and completely dismounted when talking about his mother and its death last February after fighting for several months against cancer.

Tearfully, Irene confessed her guilt for thinking that her mother would always be there and not supporting her long enough: « We assume that people will last us a lifetime. I got used to the fact that my mother had to take care of my father, I had my life … I feel guilty for not having made my mother enjoy her life too« Whoever has left me has been the first figure in my family, my pillar, and I think about it every day, » he admitted.

More sincere than ever, Kiko Rivera’s wife has assured that his mother has « helped him in everything and I have not given him what he deserved. Since I was a mom I have not thought that my mother also had to have a life. My mother did not complain but I think that if I had given her that vine it would have been very good for her. It’s going to be hard for me to take that guilt away.

The Sevillian also had nice words for Kiko Rivera. Irene has confessed that she forgave her husband for all her lies when she tried to overcome her addictions « because she knew there could be a solution. Every time there was one, it hurt my soul. »

Fortunately, the son of Isabel Pantoja is recovered from his past problems and the couple goes through one of their best moments. Between smiles, Irene has told what she likes most about Kiko: « He is always looking after me, he is very affectionate, he knows how to get a smile out of me. I can’t imagine life without Kiko’s love«