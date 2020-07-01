Irene Rosales is spending a few days of vacation at the house of her mother-in-law, Isabel Pantoja. The high temperatures that are enduring these days in the south of Spain have made the woman of Kiko Rivera finally open the bathing season. And it is that as she herself has published on her Instagram account, Irene has already enjoyed her first dip in the famous Cantora pool.

Irene has boasted of a great body wearing a brief black bikini with white polka dots that leaves little to the imagination. Aware that every effort has its result, the daughter-in-law of Isabel Pantoja You have been careful with your diet for the past few months, getting a great guy.

Kiko Rivera could not contain himself, and proudly commented on the snapshots shared by his wife. While in the first photograph – in which Irene, in profile and pretending to go down the pool stairs – the DJ points out « how pretty my gordi » is, in the second one he is speechless. And is that with some various rockets emoticons we imagine the son of Paquirri, open-mouthed, seeing the great body that his wife is wearing.