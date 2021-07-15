Irene Montero’s advisor assures the judge that holding a girl for “a few seconds” is not being a babysitter

The adviser of the Ministry of Equality, Teresa Arévalo, this Wednesday in the courts of the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid. (Photo: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press via .)

Teresa Arévalo, advisor to the Ministry of Equality, denied the accusations against her before the judge on Wednesday and specified that holding a girl in her arms “for a few seconds” does not imply doing babysitting work. Arévalo has declared during a court appearance investigating whether Irene Montero used her – when she was an employee of Podemos – as a caregiver for her daughter during the 2019 electoral campaign.

Sources present in the interrogation have assured Europa Press that Arévalo – quoted as an investigated – has also denied before the magistrate that he charged for the ‘purple’ training during the campaign trip to Alicante. This took place on October 20, 2019 and the case is being investigated within the framework of an alleged crime of unfair administration.

The same sources have specified that the woman has explained to the judge that she traveled with the rest of the campaign team as a candidate, state leader and chief of staff of the party spokesperson. In addition, he stressed that at that time he did not receive a salary from the training, but from the United We Can Parliamentary Group.

Alleged embezzlement

In this sense, Marta Castro, a lawyer for Vox -who exercises the popular accusation in the case-, has assured in statements to the press that if Arévalo did not charge from the party but from the Parliamentary Group instead of a crime of unfair administration, he could be the table an alleged crime of embezzlement.

Asked if Vox plans to modify the accusation, Castro has specified that they are not at the procedural moment to define crimes and has said that “depending on how the investigation goes, it may be modified or expanded.”

Sources in the case have assured that Arévalo has only responded to questions from the magistrate and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The statement, they added, lasted about 40 minutes. The investigated and her defense have refused to make statements to the press upon arrival and departure from the court.

The lawyer for Podemos Raúl Maíllo has spoken to the media and has assured that with the interrogation this Wednesday he has “undone the hoax that had been generated”. As he has said, Arévalo “has denied that he was in charge of anything beyond his organic functions”, although he has clarified that it does not mean that he was not in charge at times of holding the minor, which – he has insisted – is neither illegal or irregular.

The investigations by the head of the Court of Instruction Number 46 of Madrid, José María Escribano, are based on the account presented by the former head of Normative Compliance of Podemos Mónica Carmona, who maintains that the now Minister of Equality would have used Arévalo as a caregiver of his daughter during a campaign rally in 2019.

In an order of April 27, the judge agreed to initiate preliminary proceedings against Montero and Arévalo, although he only cited the adviser as being investigated for an alleged crime of unfair administration, since the minister is certified before the Supreme Court.

Upcoming citations

As part of the investigation, it was expected that on July 19, the manager of Podemos, Rocío Esther Val, would go to court as witnesses; the treasurer, Daniel de Frutos; and the party security officer.

The Prosecutor’s Office, however, presented a letter to the judge to claim the imputation of Val and De Frutos, considering that “both in the case of the electoral crime (for expenses for their own benefit paid with electoral money) and in the case of unfair administration” the two were the ones who “ordered the payment.” The magistrate finally agreed to his summons as investigated.

It is also expected that the former head of Normative Compliance of Podemos Mónica Carmona will come to testify as a witness on July 27, as legal sources have informed Europa Press.

