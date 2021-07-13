Irene Montero will take the Naim Darrechi case to the prosecution

07/13/2021 at 09:38 CEST

SPORT.es

Naim Darrechi, the tiktoker with the most followers in all of Spain, with nearly 27 million, He assured in an interview that it is very difficult for him to use a condom with his partners and flirts. The interviewer, the youtuber Mostopapi, somewhat surprised by the statements of the influencer asked if his partners were not bothered by it. Naim confessed that he was deceiving them by telling them he was sterile.

According to the tiktoker, “Uncle, it’s weird that I haven’t gotten anyone pregnant like that for so many years, so I’m going to start ending up inside always& rdquor ;. The controversy jumped to all social networks with a wave of immense indignation that has ended with Irene Montero’s statements of taking this case before the prosecution.

Irene Montero has written on her Twitter account: “Taking off the condom or ejaculating inside without consent is today sexual abuse and the Law # SoloSíesSí will recognize it as aggression. Bragging to 26million followers of something like this reflects the urgency of putting consent at the center. We will inform the Prosecutor’s Office & rdquor ;.