Irene Montero, has been interviewed by Xabier Fortes this Friday in TVE breakfasts. The conversation has had a lot of repercussion and has caused the United Nations congresswoman Podemos to become trending topic. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has been interviewed by Xabier Fortes this Friday in TVE’s breakfasts. The conversation has had a lot of repercussion and has caused the deputy of Unidas Podemos to become in trending topic.

He has denounced that PP and Vox have “been calling for army insubordination for weeks” and to encourage her saying “that this is a criminal and illegitimate government.” “data-reactid =” 27 “> Montero, who has come dressed in black due to the national mourning that began last Tuesday, has denounced that PP and Vox have” weeks calling for army insubordination ”and encouraging it saying“ that this is a criminal and illegitimate government ”.

The Minister of Unidas Podemos has been very forceful before those who equate the purple formation with Vox: “Comparing the extreme right with a Democrat is not very sensible.”

However, despite these words, a detail in Montero’s clothing has been the one that has completely stolen the limelight. On his right arm, politics has sported a republican flag, while behind it was a flag of Spain alongside one of the European Union.

That little bracelet on her arm has created a whole earthquake on Twitter among those who have applauded and criticized her.

Irene Montero in the interview on TVE. (Photo: TVE)

