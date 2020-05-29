Irene Montero, has been interviewed by Xabier Fortes this Friday in TVE breakfasts. The conversation has had a lot of repercussion and has caused the United Nations congresswoman Podemos to become trending topic. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has been interviewed by Xabier Fortes this Friday in TVE’s breakfasts. The conversation has had a lot of repercussion and has caused the deputy of Unidas Podemos to become in trending topic.

He has denounced that PP and Vox have “been calling for army insubordination for weeks” and to encourage her saying “that this is a criminal and illegitimate government.” “data-reactid =” 27 “> Montero, who has come dressed in black due to the national mourning that began last Tuesday, has denounced that PP and Vox have” weeks calling for army insubordination ”and encouraging it saying“ that this is a criminal and illegitimate government ”.

The Minister of Unidas Podemos has been very forceful before those who equate the purple formation with Vox: “Comparing the extreme right with a Democrat is not very sensible.”

However, despite these words, a detail in Montero’s clothing has been the one that has completely stolen the limelight. On his right arm, politics has sported a republican flag, while behind it was a flag of Spain alongside one of the European Union.

That little bracelet on her arm has created a whole earthquake on Twitter among those who have applauded and criticized her.

Irene Montero in the interview on TVE. (Photo: TVE)

Let’s see how I explain it to you. Irene Montero swore allegiance to the king because it is the only democratic way of being able to be in politics in this country. But his ideals are not going to change by entering the government. Neither hers nor the president who is also a Republican. To graze. – FrikOT (@OTcomen) May 29, 2020

Irene Montero is TT for wearing a republican bracelet. And those who shout “Freedom” get angry. Sure. Freedom for them, nothing more, it seems. – Eriquín (@Eriquinrocanro) May 29, 2020

wait they are crying now because irene montero wears a bracelet from the im- – carmen (@itsgclden_) May 29, 2020

The difference between these people and Irene Montero is that she is a minister and I swear loyalty to the Constitution when she obtained her position. That it seems that you forget the most important thing. – Grande de España🇪🇸 (@pfgfgt) May 29, 2020

That you are insulting Irene montero x wearing the republican bracelet seems so sad to me. Didn’t you say freedom of opinion? – Marta🌪️ (@martay_mas) May 29, 2020

You can take out the flag of Spain, and what is worse, the Franco when it comes out of your cunt and Irene Montero can not put on the Republic? I do not understand – Lucia (@luuciamench) May 29, 2020

🚩 They ask for freedom but they criticize Irene Montero for wearing a bracelet with the Republican flag. The freedom they ask for is only for them, to dominate the people, to demonstrate that Spain is theirs and that is why they won the war. pic.twitter.com/iPCaoudl9P – Eusebi Fortuny / ♥ ️🔻 (@FortunyEusebi) May 29, 2020

Irene Montero when she still doesn’t have power // When she already has it If this is the respect they have for the oath of office, imagine the rest. pic.twitter.com/RvawJ5wYLr – . (@hektormenta) May 29, 2020

Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, who promised her position with loyalty to the king and the Constitution wearing a republican bracelet on public TV. This only happens in Spain pic.twitter.com/d61hTBqhV4 – Rebeca Crespo (@CleoEye) May 29, 2020

The fact that Irene Montero carries the flag of the Republic is as legitimate as facing the gallery, as when Pablo Iglesias gave the Game of Thrones series to the King. If they had absolute power they would not do the referendum. It would be the umpteenth unfulfilled promise of Podemos. – Busiten (@Busiten) May 29, 2020

