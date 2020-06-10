Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, has once again justified the feminist protests of the 8-M that took place despite the threat of the coronavirus, assuring that the spread of the pandemic was unknown: “We didn’t know”. However, Montero itself acknowledged on March 9 that several European countries had taken “super-drastic” measures against the coronavirus before the iconic date.

“It is evident that all of Spain and all of Europe are late, not the first week of March, surely in mid-February, when experts now know what they did not know then, and that the virus was already spreading. We were late because we did not know it neither in Spain nor in Europe, where these mobilizations also took place«, Assured the podemita leader this Wednesday during the Control to the Government session in Congress.

Margaret Prohens, PP deputy, had asked the Minister of Equality «Why did you encourage thousands of women to participate in the March 8 demonstrations? when he knew the high risk of contagion that this entailed? “, to which Montero has replied with the old argument of” we did not know “.

This justification from the president of Podemos has also caused a few minutes of anger in the Chamber, having to intervene Meritxell Batet, president of the Congress, for the continuous reproaches of deputies of the PSOE and of Podemos towards the socialist caucus. “I went and we went to the mobilization of 8-M, just like you, because the rights that you and I enjoy are a consequence of the mobilization and struggle of women, such as divorce or abortion,” he added. to end your intervention after the interruption.

“If everything is a lie, why are they hindering the judicial investigation when they saw that distance was the key to avoiding infections?” Marga Prohens reproached her during her intervention. Feminism is not guilty, you are. You and I did not have the same information, you played roulette with women, even at risk«, Added the PP deputy.

“Super drastic measures”

Irene Montero lies with her “we didn’t know” argument, as was demonstrated in the video that was leaked a few days ago in which the Minister for Equality recognized that several European countries took “super drastic” measures against the coronavirus before Spain. The video is from March 9, a day after the feminist 8-M demonstration that your government chose not to call off despite the threat of the pandemic. This mobilization, only in Madrid, had a participation of 120,000 people, according to the Government Delegation.

Italy had already taken several steps in the weeks leading up to 8-M to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus. These measures were, among others, suspend demonstrations, events and sports competitions, as well as closing some areas of northern Italy, which was where the main outbreaks of the pandemic occurred.

“Of course, as always prioritizing public health, not making decisions because of the feeling of a somewhat generalized panic that already exists because there are even European countries that are already taking drastic measures. The real capacity for control they are having is very limited by taking super-drastic measures, “said the podemita leader.

This confession by Irene Montero overturned the Government’s strategy that Spain was the first country in Europe to take action against the coronavirus. The first decisions that were adopted in our country to stop the pandemic were the work of autonomous governments and not of the Sánchez executive. On March 11 classes were suspended in schools, universities and institutes in the Community of Madrid and La Rioja. The previous day the same had been done in part of the Basque Country, specifically in Vitoria, part that was severely punished at the beginning of the epidemic. These measures were not initially supported by Pedro Sánchez or of Salvador Illa, Minister of Health.

“This is already the closure of the Ministry”

In this same interview, the Minister for Equality also recognized the low attendance at the 8-M feminist demonstration compared to the previous year due to the coronavirus. 120,000 people attended the Madrid mobilization, while last year the attendance was 375,000.

“What do you think the drop in numbers is due to?” Asked the journalist, to which Irene Montero replied that “well aunt, I think the coronavirus. In other words, I am not going to say it because I am not going to say it because I want to be very cautious because I believe that the communication that was being made as a Government is good, based on medical data.

The leader of the purple formation declared that there was physical contact between the protesters despite the threat of the coronavirus. «That the thing that if you have symptoms do not move much … Well, in the end it is that speaking like this … It is that this is already closing the Ministry, because people all the time: ‘A kiss minister’, ‘can I give you a kiss? ‘,’ Well, they say the coronavirus but it doesn’t matter, grimace. ‘ And with the girl: ‘Hello, pretty, how are you?’ And it’s like, the hand is not… just the hand is not, ”said Montero while recording a camera for him.