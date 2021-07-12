Irene Montero pronounces on the sexual controversy of a Spanish ‘tiktoker’

Irene Montero, the day of LGTBI Pride. (Photo: MINISTRY OF EQUALITY)

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has spoken on Twitter about the words of the tiktoker Naim Darrechi in an interview with the youtuber Mostopapi.

Darrechi, the tiktoker with the most followers in Spain with 26 million, has been criticized on social networks when talking about not wanting to use a condom in their sexual relations.

“I can’t, it’s hard for me with a condom. So, he never used it. Until one day I said, ‘Man, it’s weird that I haven’t gotten anyone pregnant like that for so many years, so I’m always going to start ending up inside.’ Without any problem. And nothing has ever happened. I’m starting to think I have a problem, ”he said in the interview.

“They don’t tell you anything?” Asked the interviewer. “Yes, but good. I tell them calm down that I am sterile. Don’t worry, I have had surgery to avoid having children. And that’s it, “he said with a laugh.

“And when the son comes to me, bless him, but I think that he does not arrive, that here something that does not …”, he assured.

A few words that have reached Irene Montero, who has been very forceful.

“Taking off the condom or ejaculating inside without consent is today sexual abuse and the Law # SoloSíesSí will recognize it as aggression. Presuming to 26million followers of something like this reflects the urgency of putting consent at the center. We will inform the Public Prosecutor’s Office ”, the minister pointed out on her official Twitter profile.

