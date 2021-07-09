Irene Montero gives a great response to this tweet and makes her position on the controversy very clear

The tweet to which Irene Montero has responded. (Photo: TWITTER / @malacarasev)

Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, has made her position very clear about the controversy about eating less meat. And he has done it on Twitter and with an absolute touch of humor.

Everything has happened after the minister began to follow the popular account @malacarasev, which has reacted completely to her style: “WELCOME MINISTER IF YOU COME FOR THE BARBECUE I HAVE ALREADY BUY ME TO YOU TO BRING A PATATITA AND ARGO DE PICA” .

Against all odds, Irene Montero has responded almost immediately to the message in a brief, comical way and making her opinion very clear: “I’m going with Garzón so I have a salmorejo and some grilled aubergines.”

All of this comes after Alberto Garzón, Minister of Consumption, recommended that Spaniards eat less meat and a tremendous earthquake ensued that destroyed the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, disavowing him with his now famous phrase: a steak to the point … that’s unbeatable ”.

Meanwhile, the European Commissioner for Health and Consumer Policy, Stella Kyriakides, highlighted the importance of having “a balanced and healthy diet”, after being asked about Garzón’s recommendation.

In an appearance before the media after visiting the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) accompanied by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, Kyriakides has claimed that the European Plan to Fight Cancer itself encourages European citizens to carry a good diet, without going into specifically assessing whether it includes a reduction in meat consumption.

“In the European Plan to Fight Cancer, we highlight the importance of having a balanced and healthy diet at all times, it is even included in the European Union’s own code of ethics,” he stated.

