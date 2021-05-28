Irene Montero asks for “feminist justice” for Juana Rivas and the Government begins to process her petition for clemency

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has demanded this Thursday “feminist justice” for Juana Rivas, for whom a judge has ordered her entry into prison, and has assured that she will work to make it so. “We are on time”, has stressed.

“We need feminist justice for Juana Rivas and we are on time. We will work to make it so. The women who defend their rights and those of their sons and daughters against sexist violence they need to know that we are with them, “wrote the Equality head on her Twitter account.

We need feminist justice for Juana Rivas and we are on time. We will work to make it so. Women who defend their rights and those of their sons and daughters against sexist violence need to know that we are with them. – Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) May 27, 2021

Precisely, the Ministry of Justice has already begun to process the pardon requested by Juana Rivas, whose entry into prison has been ordered by a Granada court after the Supreme Court firmly sentenced her to two and a half years in prison for not having delivered her children to the father in the summer of 2017.

Justice sources have confirmed to Efe the start of this process, with the request for a report to the sentencing court.

The Criminal Court 1 of Granada has ordered the arrest and entry into prison in Rivas considering that “there is no place” for the suspension of the sentence, being greater than two years.