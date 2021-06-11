Irene Montero and her implacable message about Plácido Domingo

Plácido Domingo is one of the proper names of the day. The tenor performed on Wednesday night at the National Auditorium in Madrid and was fired amid cheers, applause and with part of the audience standing for almost eight minutes.

This performance has meant his reappearance after almost two years away from the Spanish stages due to the accusations of sexual harassment made against him by a score of women in the United States.

A day later, Domingo spoke about that ovation and pointed out that it was “a cry from all my countrymen, from this town, from this wonderful city that is Madrid, as if saying ‘Plácido, you are ours’”.

“For an artist the logic is that when you have performed the audience burst into applause to say ‘we liked you’. But yesterday to go out on the stage of the Auditorium and, as soon as you leave, see an audience that gets up from their seats, they give you a five or six minute applause … you can’t describe what this is “, he added.

The debate about the applause for Plácido Domingo has reached the Twitter account of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, who has been very critical of this situation.

″ Why are there those who need to clap loudly for a man who has confessed to having sexually abused several women? Even those who think that the answer cannot be public derision should understand that the ovation is even less so ”, he explained in a tweet.

In another message, the minister asked those who cheered the tenor “to wonder what message they send to these women and those who are sexually assaulted every day in our country.”

