Irene Lozano will leave the CSD to go on the PSOE list for the Community of Madrid

Irene Lozano, on December 18 at the presentation of the badminton world cup. (Photo: AFP7 via Getty Images)

The Secretary of State for Sports, Irene Lozano, will leave her position and will go to the team of the PSOE candidate in the Madrid elections on May 4, Ángel Gabilondo, according to La Sexta. The journalist and politician, author of Pedro Sánchez’s ‘Resistance Manual’, started at UPyD and, since 2015, has been linked to the socialists. Lozano will also leave her position as president of the Higher Sports Council, attached to the Secretary of State.

Lozano will occupy “one of the first positions” in the socialist candidacy led by Gabilondo, and will take care of the sections of regeneration, freedoms and democratic audit of the PSOE. This Wednesday it transpired that the president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, will be the ‘number 3’ on the list after the Secretary of State for Migration Hana Jalloul.

Both Lozano and Jalloul will have to leave their position as stipulated by the Statute of Autonomy of the Community of Madrid, which states that members of the central government cannot participate in the electoral lists for the regional elections at the time they are presented. Only Llop will be able to continue at the head of the Upper House, as current legislation allows it.

The president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, will be the ‘number 3’ of the list after the Secretary of State for Migration Hana Jalloul

Lozano took office as president of the CSD on January 30, 2020, replacing the former skier María José Rienda, who had been in charge of the Council since the end of June 2018. Graduated in Linguistics from the Complutense University of Madrid and graduated in Philosophy from Birkbeck College, University of London, she was previously Secretary of State for Global Spain, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation.

The president of the CSD was the architect …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.