Irene Lozano, president of the CSD, assured that it is “more useful” to look at the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, that the president of the League, Javier Thebes, to know if and when it will be possible to resume the competition, which almost certainly would take place at first “behind closed doors”.

«To find out if the League can be resumed and, if so, when, it is more useful to look at what the Minister of Health says than what Mr. Tebas says, “he declared in an interview with ‘El Partidazo’ of COPE, after the top president of the national championship assured who planned to resume the league competition on May 29 or June 6.

Lozano recalled the gravity of the situation that is being lived. «The economic problems are very big, but today there have still been more than 700 deaths in our country. The numbers are going down and the measures are working, but you have to stop for five minutes to think about what is 700 dead. The confinement is paying off, but there are still many steps to climb until the competitions resume. I have no idea when that day will be, “he said.

On how it will be played in case it is resumed, consider that it will be behind closed doors. «You have to resume training before competitions, the individual sports will be put into operation before; There are a number of steps that must be taken. When games are possible, we all imagine that they would be held behind closed doors in the first place for obvious reasons. They require the presence of about 200 people, “he valued.

He also spoke about the League protocol on the summer restart, which seems to him “an interesting contribution”, although we are not “at that time”. “In any case, they are constructive ideas for when that protocol has to be established and they are welcome,” he said, and asked to “de-dramatize” the fact that a positive could appear in a player with the competition resumed. «When the competitions resume, it is necessary to count on the fact that a positive may appear, as in any other activity », he continued.

In another order of things, the president of the CSD was in favor of the agreements between soccer players and clubs to favor salary cuts. «It would be very good if this type of agreement were generated within the clubs. So that their situation does not worsen, one measure could be that, “he said, recalling that «ERTE’s tool is to avoid dismissal». “The ideal is to achieve such consensus,” he said.

«Generate a dialogue»

On the other hand, he spoke of the creation of the Working Group to Promote Sport to face the consequences of the health crisis by COVID-19, which will be made up of members of the Spanish Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the League, AFE and CEOE, among others. «We want it to be a group that works technically. The objective is to have a very close dialogue with all the agents in the sector and to hear first hand what the situation they are facing is, “he said.

In addition, he confirmed that it will not be her, but one of his advisers, who will participate in it, as he is more familiar with the technical aspects. «We know that the economic damage that the coronavirus is causing is serious, but we cannot evaluate it in its entire dimension because we lack data. We are going to systematize that information and have it fresher, “he said.

«Another objective is to contribute to generating sincere and results-oriented dynamics of dialogue and agreement. It is a very critical situation; the situation especially in the world of football is festering“But to change the dynamics sometimes it takes very serious crises,” he said.

So, he asked the Liga, the RFEF and the AFE for “will” to solve the problems in Spanish football. «I am a person who rolls up my sleeves and gets into the mud to solve a problem, but I am not naive either. Generating a constructive and sincere dialogue depends on them. If there is that will to completely change the dynamics, it is in your hands. I come from doing diplomatic work, but those who must have the will to agree are them. If there is that will, we will do whatever it takes to solve the problems“, he claimed.

Nonetheless, He assured that he imagines “perfectly” being able to have a videoconference with the three classes. “I think everyone is aware that the situation is very difficult and that, in these circumstances, denying the CSD a meeting cannot be allowed. The problem is looking in the mirror and saying, “Do I really want to fix this?” and contribute to change those dynamics. The day the three respond affirmatively, we can start to do it, “he stressed.

«I have spoken with all three since I have been here and with all I have found points of agreement and disagreement. The responsibility is very great, because football is the locomotive of all sport. The federations of the other sports have much more serious problems. The locomotive that is going to pull the entire sports sector and that is going to take out the entire train is soccer, and we need it to be well oiled and to function well, “he said.

On the other hand, Lozano was satisfied to have already been able to process the subsidies to the federations, which are around 50 million euros. «It is a very considerable grant. We have had to make efforts to speed up the procedures, but we have succeeded so that it can be published in the BOE in the coming days. That this injection of money reaches them at this moment can be decisive in saving many of them.“He confirmed.

By last, considered that “soon” it will be possible to go out to do sports. «In Spain it was not allowed, in other countries it was. Our option has been better, and as soon as you can open your hand a little, these activities are among those being considered: going for a walk with children, doing a little exercise … I hope it will be soon. This issue is on the table, we know that it is very important for a very important nucleus of the population“He finished.