Irene Lozano hopes that Easter will pass to consider the return of the public

03/08/2021 at 20:28 CET

Irene Lozano, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), affirmed this Monday that the option of returning the public to the stadiums after Holy Week could be valued, as long as all the work prior to the Holy Week is not “thrown to the ground” parties that “have been done well” and that it is proven that “a fourth wave” of the pandemic does not start.

Lozano attended an act of the Getafe Foundation to present the book “Women in Sports” and analyzed the future of football fans, valued the current role of women in sport and recalled the first moments a year ago of the pandemic generated by the coronavirus in which he had to speak with football clubs to take action .

Questioned by the return of the fans to the stadiums, the president of the CSD affirmed that right now Spain is “in a very good moment” in which the vaccination “is marching” with all the doses that arrive in Spain being supplied. In addition, he recalled that “millions” of doses will arrive in the second quarter, although he made it clear that the pandemic is unpredictable with the appearance of variants of the coronavirus such as the United Kingdom or South Africa.

“I am very hopeful. Really, I think that now that it seems that we have left the third wave behind, we can look to the next few months with great hope. That, to begin with, is good news. Right now, the priority of the Ministry of Health, of the Government and the autonomous communities is to order Easter. Let’s not throw all the work that has been done well to the ground at Easter. As soon as that happens, and we see that a fourth wave does not really begin, we can begin to raise very important questions for the fans, the fans and the clubs themselves. It is one of our priorities., He said.

Lozano thanked the president of Getafe, Angel Torres, his performance in the month of March last year, when he was forceful when it came to acting against the coronavirus. The Azulón maximum president refused to fly to Milan to face Inter in the Europa League and was in favor of closing the stadiums. Just a year ago, he spoke to the president of the CSD about it.

“The end of the world was coming upon us and I had to talk to many presidents and team managers. We had to tell them that we had to do the games behind closed doors and that perhaps we had to talk to the supporters’ clubs and the fans because the The moment was complicated. Some presidents gave me a lot of trouble: ‘But how are we going to close?’

“Others realized that the problem we were dealing with was important. One of those presidents was Ángel Torres. I value him very much because they were very difficult days. He showed that he was capable of realizing what the priority was at that time. That says a lot about his leadership, realizing in difficult moments what to do and how to put oneself on the right side. It has been a year since that conversation. At that time it was very important for the CSD, “he added.

She also spoke about the state of women’s sport in Spain and said that she is experiencing a “spectacular maturation” moment that is perfect for women to make an important qualitative leap.. In addition, he recalled that in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, women obtained more medals than men for Spain.

“For many centuries and decades it was said that sport was a man’s thing. Even as fans it was said that going to football, to stadiums or shouting like men was something that was not frowned upon. Many women have had to fight against all those stereotypes. Now we have a lot of talent among women. The data speaks for itself, “he said.

“It is the moment to bet on the sport practiced by women. It is the moment to bet on public policies. This year we are going to dedicate 14 million euros. In the previous budget it was 1.4 million, the multiplication is exponential. It is the moment , there is great support for the sport practiced by women, not only as a sporting activity in itself, but also as a social cause. It is a moment of optimal maturation and all of us who have responsibilities, it is time to take that leap “, argument.

For Lozano, in Spain now there are “great sportswomen” who represent the country very well and he stressed that in the High Performance Center (CAR) many great women like Lydia Valentín or Carolina Marín train every day to improve.

“We have to work so that there are more women in the world of sport in general. Our emblematic project is the professionalization of women’s football. Football has understood this well, it is the locomotive of sport in economic terms. Now is the time for it to be the engine of equality. The project to professionalize women’s football is important. We are going to put more women on the front line of professionalism, “she said.

Finally, he expressed the importance of the presence of women in the management positions of clubs and institutions and recalled that only two preside over sports federations in Spain. For Lozano, the female presence in high places is also very important to develop women’s sport.

“It is said that when a woman enters politics, women change, and that when many enter politics, politics changes. When many women are part of clubs and associations, this will be reflected in sport itself and in politics. . It will be easier to work with athletes and to understand things like motherhood, “he said.

“Sometimes in the CAR I have met athletes with the bottle. It is very difficult, motherhood is something physical, the body suffers and this sensitivity must be had in the direction of sport. Any work in this regard, the CSD will be leading public policies, “he stressed.