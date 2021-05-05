Irene Aldana returns to the Octagon and faces Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 264

Irene Aldana He already has a defined opponent for what will be his return to the Octagon.

The Mexican, number four in the Bantamweight classification, will face the former champion of Invicta FC, Yana Kunitskaya, in the UFC 264.

Carlos Legaspi of Milenio reported on the pairing this Tuesday afternoon.

Aldana has not competed since a unanimous failure to defeat the former division champion, Holly holm, in the headliner of the UFC Fight Island 8, held in October 2020.

The one born in Culiacán is 5 – 4 with the UFC.

Kunitskaya, six in the ranking, reached four victories over the Octagon with a controversial unanimous decision against Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 19.

The Russian, product of Jackson Wink MMA, is 4 – 1 in his last five appearances with the organization.

UFC 264 will be headlined by a rematch fight between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor.

The PPV will take place on July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, before full capacity.

