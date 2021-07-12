Irene Aldana gets TKO over Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 264

Irene Aldana shines again in the Octagon defeating Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 264.

In this way, Aldana returns to the path of victory after losing to Holly Holm last year.

Irene once again showed that great boxing that characterizes her, remaining skilled in the movement of her feet. Kunitskaya wanted to be the aggressor in the fight standing up, but from the first exchanges of the fight it was Aldana who got the best part. An accurate fist from Aldana opened Yana’s nose, but the Russian kept looking to go to the front.

In one of Kunitskaya’s offensive attempts, Irene connected with a spectacular left hook to send her to the canvas. There, Aldana was relentless seeking to do more damage and controlling Yana. The hit at the canvas would be forceful and the referee Jason Herzog would intervene to end the fight.

Spectacular Left Hook of @IreneAldana_ 🇲🇽 # UFC264 pic.twitter.com/2MezSQH2ST – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) July 11, 2021

“First of all I want to apologize to her and her team for the weight problem. We had some problems. I am very happy that she accepted the fight. Now we are just enjoying all the hard work. We work very hard in all areas. Step by step, I don’t want to rush things. I always go behind the belt. “

Inevitably, Irene’s great performance will be somewhat clouded by the inconvenience of not having made the weight. However, Aldana’s professionalism and the fact that this is the first time she has had problems on the scale should be enough to focus only on how good she looked in the Octagon.