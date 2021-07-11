Irene Aldana defeats Yana Kunitskaya by knockout

MEXICO CITY.

In a forceful way, Mexican fighter Irene Aldana defeated Russian Yana Kunitskaya in the first round, in what was his return to the Octagons after his October loss to Holly Holm. From the beginning of the first round, the native of Culiacán showed her desire to win, as she quickly connected with punches to her rival, to make her bleed.

Spectacular Left Hook of @IreneAldana_ – # UFC264 pic.twitter.com/2MezSQH2ST – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) July 11, 2021

With the stopwatch at 1:49, Aldana connected a tremendous hook to the Russian chin, which sent her to the canvas being the beginning of the end. With 25 seconds left on the clock, Aldana did not allow Kunitskaya to get up and after a flurry of punches the referee had no choice but to stop the fight and give him the victory to the 33-year-old gladiator.

It’s the chance to get back on the winning line and get back on track for a title fight. As Brandon (Moreno) said, maybe not today or tomorrow, but one day I will be the UFC champion, “Irene commented after taking this fight.

It should be remembered that Irene Aldana will have to give 30% of what she wins for having failed to comply with the required weight for this fight. Despite this, Aldana apologized again for having failed with the weigh-in, but was grateful that Kunitskaya took up the challenge.

I had an excellent opponent, I want to apologize for the weight issue. But I’m happy they took the fight, “he concluded.

