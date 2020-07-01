The Irish Government plans to establish air bridges with certain countries from July 9 and although it has not yet presented a list, it recommends that its citizens avoid « non-essential » trips abroad, due to concerns about an increase in cases of coronavirus in this country.

EPA / PAUL MCERLANE / Archive

(PAUL MCERLANE /)

Dublin, Jul 1 . .- The Irish Government plans to establish air bridges with certain countries starting on July 9 and although it has not yet presented a list, it recommends its citizens to avoid « non-essential » trips abroad, before concern about an increase in coronavirus cases in this country.

For the time being, Dublin requires all travelers arriving at Irish ports and airports to fill out a form detailing where they will spend a 14-day period of voluntary self-isolation.

The air corridors, according to the Irish Executive, would establish themselves with countries that have low contagion rates and there would be reciprocity when it comes to eliminating the two-week quarantine still in force.

The self-isolation measure has been criticized, for example, by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, which has described it as « useless » to fight against the expansion of COVID-19.

Europe’s leading low-cost airline argues that protocols developed by aviation regulatory authorities and medical experts in Europe are sufficient to make travel safer.