Iratxe García: “The pandemic has highlighted the shortcomings of the EU and the challenges to work on”

Iratxe García is the president of the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament and attends to 20 minutes to discuss what to expect from the Conference on the Future of Europe and what are the most important challenges for the EU once it overcomes the coronavirus pandemic. He emphasizes the need to strengthen the social component of the Union and believes that it is the perfect moment to bring citizens closer to the institutions.

What is the EU at stake with the Conference on the future of Europe?

Addressing the future of Europe with citizens and meeting the expectations that citizens have regarding the challenges and changes that we want to make as a political project. We are at a fundamental moment. We had already addressed the need for this conference and the pandemic has marked the calendar in every way. We have seen more than ever that we need to approach reality from a global dimension.

With the pandemic, has this Conference become even more relevant?

Evidently. There are those who think that the pandemic has caused it to remain in the background, but I think the opposite is happening. We are aware that the pandemic has exposed the deficiencies of the European political project and also all the areas on which we must work and we can improve. From the health union to the advancement of a social Europe, with the debate on social rules or the social pillar.

“We need to find a common space and the public has to be the protagonist, without clichés”

Is there a danger of disappointment if expectations are not managed well?

It is true that we need to manage expectations, but we cannot start the conference without the clear objective that it will serve to improve the European project. It is important that we see how we can approach this debate. Success will depend on our ability to establish a debate between institutions and citizens. We need to find a common space and the public has to be the true protagonist, without clichés and in a very open way.

Has the pandemic improved that communication deficit of which the European Union has always been accused?

I think that the beginning of the crisis was hard in every way, miscoordination mistakes were made and possibly Europe did not act as quickly as it should, especially from communication. Now we have a great recovery plan that is being talked about throughout Europe, we have the vaccination plan that is working in a very positive way, and there are many positive issues. We have the challenge of communicating better, that the public knows the EU better.

Should what is drawn from the Conference lead to a reform of the Treaties?

I believe that at the beginning of the Conference we cannot rule out anything, but neither can we direct. We are going to see how the debates unfold, but the focus should not be on the Treaties, but on seeing what the public thinks. I also believe that with the current Treaty [de Lisboa] we still have a very important margin of movement. We can advance many policies. I do not rule out – as some do – the modification of the Treaties, but we have to see the priorities first.

After the 2008 crises, the EU lost some credibility, has it been recovering with the management of the pandemic?

It is very clear that the response to this crisis has been very different from that of the 2008 crisis, and it has been much more successful because it has been based on the principle of solidarity. I think we have gained in credibility but we need to keep moving forward. We are going to see how the recovery plan is implemented, for example, but I think we have managed to put the major European and national priorities at the center.

“In the face of populist and far-right discourses, the answer has to be more and better Europe”

Many fronts remain open for the EU, and one of them is political integration. Would it be necessary to advance in it to face, for example, radical discourses?

Faced with the populist and far-right discourses that are growing in some places, the answer has to be more and better Europe. Let citizens feel that Europe becomes the solution to their problems. And for that we need to strengthen the European project: health, economic, fiscal, social policy … The Porto summit was a clear example. We have to start incorporating other criteria than just the economic one. We are taking steps in the right direction, but we must consolidate it and isolate the anti-European discourses that seek to thin the European project.

Would a more supportive common immigration policy be the brake on these approaches?

We need, first, a true common immigration policy and not 27 different policies. One, and that it is based on the principle of solidarity: between States and with those people who come to our territory. We need to manage it in compliance with the fundamental values. It cannot be that the geographic border determines one or another immigration policy. There must be solidarity with the countries that are experiencing greater migratory pressure, and also solidarity with the people who arrive.

With the issue of patent liberalization, we have seen that the US has advanced the EU in strategic terms. Is the EU still too diffuse a geopolitical actor?

We have to strengthen the external dimension of the EU. I think that patents is a clear example, but there are others. The EU participates in Covax to send vaccines to countries with the least economic capacity and others are using their vaccines for their own interests. The EU has decided in solidarity to participate in Covax and a balance must be kept. That of patents is a debate that we have open in the EU: we agree, in the socialist group, with the temporary suspension, but we must also start more exports of vaccines and their components.

“This is the right time to reform the fiscal rules”

Another debate is of the fiscal rules, what do you think should happen in this matter?

The time is ripe to reform fiscal rules. These fiscal rules that were put in place in the last crisis did not work and that is why they have now been suspended. That is already an obvious sign. We have to open the debate, for example so that we can exclude social reforms from the deficit calculation.

What would you like the EU of the future to be like?

I would like it to be a green, feminist and social Europe.