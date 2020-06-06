The person in charge of the appreciable ‘Errementari (The blacksmith and the devil)’ has a new movie on his hands.

The second feature film written and directed by Paul Urkijo is ‘Irati’, a project that has been selected by the Sitges Festival to represent the fantastic Spaniard in the Fantastic 7 space of the March du Film of the Cannes Film Festival 2020, which will take place on June 24 and 26.

This platform aims to promote the talent of the fantastic universe and to obtain the support and financing so that the projects presented can be produced.

In this second edition of Fantastic 7, which last year was attended by the film ‘Baby’ by Juanma Bajo Ulloa, a selection of seven fantastic genre projects chosen by seven festivals around the planet will be presented. The Sitges Festival, together with the March du Film of the Cannes Festival and the promoter of the Blood Window platform, Bernardo Bergeret, have been in charge of selecting the work of the filmmaker from Vitoria.

‘Irati’ show a story set in the eighth century. AD, in which a group of Christian and Muslim warriors enter the secluded forests of the pagan Pyrenees to try to recover the magnificent treasure that Charlemagne lost in the Battle of Roncesvalles. During the story they will be guided by an enigmatic young woman from the area, called Irati, who will immerse them in a strange and ancient mythological world where “everything that has a name exists”.

Fantastic 7 was born last year as an initiative aimed at seeking marketing opportunities for projection filmmakers’ jobs. The initiative was presented at the Cannes Film Festival itself. This 2020, despite the global health context, Fantastic 7 will be held again by March du Film Online. On Wednesday June 24, in the morning, there will be an exhibition of proposals and on Friday the 26th, throughout the day, the ‘Speed ​​Meetings’ will be held, in a pitch box between project authors and interested producers.

The other six films presented at the frum, which can be followed online through the event’s website, are ‘ForeignCop’ Maxim Bessmertny; ‘Huesera’ Michelle Garza Cervera; ‘I have to you’ Tim Kasher; Illicit Minji Kang; ‘Three for Eternity’ Rami Yasin; and ‘Violation’ Madeleine Sims-Fewer & Dusty Mancinelli.