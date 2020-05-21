After confirming the eight infected players of COVID-19 at Santos, Alejandro Irarragorri, President of Orlegi Group, acknowledged the reactions it will have, especially due to the possible cancellation of Clausura 2020.

“This situation complicates the return in an important way. We have already notified it, according to the protocol of the Liga MX itself, and now, the first thing that is in my head is to take care of the physical and moral integrity of our players,” said the manager.

These contagions occurred just in the uncertainty of whether or not to continue the Closing 2020, since the owners of the equipment will have a meeting to determine the future of the competition.

“We will have to see how everything will evolve. There are many factors to be able to talk about a return date, “he told TUDN.

Irarragorri pointed to those who “are looking for culprits or to divide the structure of Mexican soccer.”

He assured that all seek the return of the national football, but the situation in the country does not ensure that, in the event that the Liga MX, The health of professionals, technical bodies and all personnel involved in organizing a match will be taken care of.

Regarding the infections, Irarragorri commented that “this test detects the presence of this virus. The fact that they are asymptomatic today does not mean that they cannot be symptomatic. These eight players are confirmed and will be at home in 14 days and, hopefully , that by the 15th they can carry out another test “.

