Iraq’s majority shows up against the US in Mesopotamia

Like the end of 2019, Iraq has been filled with protests at the end of last year against the permanence of US military troops in one of the countries most affected by war and Anglo-Saxon politics.

The protests have been massive, also driven by the assassination of Soleimani, of Kurdish descent, general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the main organizer of the anti-Zionist and anti-jihadist guerrilla resistance, by US forces in Iraq under the leadership of the current coup leader. Donald trump.

Iraq must move away from relations with the Yankees. To begin with, it must develop a policy based on unity against terrorism and ethnic slaughter. In the fight against the Anglo-Saxons and international Zionism. Thus making a country that can rebuild its economy, make policies that benefit and restructure the unity and formation of the working class with solid principles of tolerance, brotherhood and anti-imperialism.

With that internal base, you will be able to reconcile with neighbors who were never your enemies, creating stability of coexistence with his brothers and sisters from the Middle East.

An Iraq that overcomes the narrow, authoritarian, anti-Shiite, anti-Kurdish and collaborationist vision with the United States that it imposed Saddam Hussein, but at the same time that it eliminates all traces of politics that prevent the reunification, stability and establishment of peace in Mesopotamia.

