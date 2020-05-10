Badiya was born in Damascus in 1920 into the royal family led by the then King Faisal I of Syria

EFE –

Baghdad.- Badiya bint Ali, the last princess of the iraqi royal family, passed away at the age of 100 years from her exile in London, forgotten and without a farewell ceremony after decades without stepping on her country after surviving the bloody military coup that ended the Iraqi monarchy in 1958.

“With the death of the Princess Badiya bint AliA brilliant and important chapter in the modern history of Iraq ends. She was part of a political and social era that represented Iraq in the best of ways, “Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kazemi said on Twitter today.

Badiya was born in Damascus in 1920 within the royal family led by the then King Faisal I of Syria, who a year later was appointed by Great Britain to lead a post-colonial Iraq.

Already in 1921 the newborn Iraqi Hashemite royal family, descended from the clan of the prophet of Islam Mohammed, brought to the new kingdom a stage of economic and social progress that was accompanied by good relations with the West and some suspicion with other countries in the area in the heat of the Pan-Arab movement.

In the shadow of power, the Princess Baiya was the sister of Abdel Ilah, the prince who ruled the crown after the death of King Ghazi in a car accident in 1939 and until 1953, when his nephew Faisal II came of age and assumed the throne.

Little is known of the Princess, beyond the fact that she was the only survivor of the coup d’etat of July 14, 1958, when Faisal II and other members of the royal house were shot in the gardens of the Al Rehab palace by the men of later President Abdul Karim Qasem, in a massacre in which a young Saddam Hussein also participated.

Badiya managed to escape the massacre along with her husband, Sherif al Hussein bin Ali, and their three children. They found refuge at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Baghdad because of the family’s ties to the holy city of Mecca, where the first king of Iraq, Faisal I, was born.

Under threats from the coup plotters, the family left Iraq and took refuge in different countries in the Middle East and Europe until they settled in London, where the last Princess he left his legacy to his son, Sharif Ali bin al Hussein.

His offspring, who left Baghdad after two years, returned to his homeland after the US invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein in 2003 to unsuccessfully claim a throne with no followers. EFE