The President of Iraq, Barham Saleh, appointed this Thursday the former head of intelligence Mustafa al Kazemi as new prime ministershortly after Adnan al-Zorfi resigned from the post by losing support between the Sunni and Kurdish blocs, amid a serious political crisis in the country.

“We appoint Mustafa al Kazemi to form the Council of Ministers, and be in charge of appointing the members of their ministries and presenting them to Parliament to gain confidence in a maximum period of 30 days, ”reads the presidential decree issued by Saleh.

Al Kazemi (Baghdad, 1967), considered close to Iran, studied law and practiced journalism before becoming head of intelligence in June 2016 under the then Prime Minister Haider al Abadi.

His appointment came less than an hour after Al Zorfi, appointed on March 17 by the president, presented his resignation on Thursday. after the previous Sunni parties withdrew their support and gave up the decision on a new candidate for the Shiite blocs.

The former former prime minister designate initially had the support of various Sunni and Kurdish sectors of the Iraqi Chamber, but Shiite groups closest to Iran rejected his candidacy for considering him too close to the United States.

Also its predecessor, Mohammed Allawi, resigned on March 1 for lack of support in Parliament.

Since Prime Minister Adel Abdelmahdi resigned last November amid protests calling for more basic services and less corruption that started on October 1, Iraq is plunged into a serious political crisis, without any candidate having managed to form a government since then.

Faced with paralysis to find a successor, Abdelmahdi is still in office.

