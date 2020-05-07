By Ahmed Rasheed, Alex Lawler, and Ahmad Ghaddar

BAGHDAD / LONDON (.) – Iraq has yet to inform its regular buyers about cutbacks in its crude exports, suggesting that it may be struggling to fully implement the deal with OPEC and its allies on a record decline in supplies, according to operators and industry sources.

If Iraq does not fully comply with cuts and smaller producers like Nigeria and Angola continue to pump crude, the efforts of the OPEC + group – which includes Russia and other allies – to cut supplies by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd ) could be frustrated.

The figure is equal to 10% of world oil demand before the coronavirus crisis brought down international consumption and prices.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, has ordered its main oil company, Basra Oil Co. (BOC), to cut pumping starting in May as part of efforts to decrease pumping by 1 million bpd, 1% of world supplies, said a government source.

However, it has yet to negotiate an action plan with big oil companies like BP, Exxon, Eni and Lukoil, which operate the country’s largest oil fields, a BOC spokesperson said.

“Talks with international oil companies are still ongoing to discuss ways to cut production that serve all parties and ensure that mutual interests are observed,” said the BOC spokesman.

“We cannot say that the talks are stalled. We hope that progress can be achieved soon,” he added.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment. BP, Exxon, Eni and Lukoil declined to speak on the matter.

An industry source active in Iraq said the oil companies are resisting a decrease in production and that delays in the formation of a new government in the country are complicating those negotiations.

“It is chaos right now,” said the source.

Persian Gulf states that belong to OPEC, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, have informed their clients of cutbacks in their exports. Several have also delivered reports on these forecasts to the cartel.

However, three industry sources said Iraq has not released these reports to any of its regular buyers. Two of the sources said that export plans from southern Iraq for May are very much in line with April volumes, at about 3.3 million bpd.

Nations participating in the agreement are not required to inform OPEC of whether they will apply supply cuts, but it is common for customers to be informed of their upcoming shipments and placements of crude.

OPEC general secretary Mohammad Barkindo declined to address the issue of compliance with the pact individually: “We are now focused on the full and timely implementation of our historic agreement,” he told ..

(Information from Noah Browning, Julia Payne, Libby George, Shadia Nasralla, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Rania El Gamal; edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)