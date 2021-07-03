Iraq ‘burns’ more than 50 degrees in the shade and without electricity

BAGHDAD

The summers on Iraq they are always hot but this time the mercury shot up 52 degree to shadow.

Did so much hot that this week Ali Karrar placed his baby in the fridge for a few minutes.

That was when Ali Karrar, who lives in the city of Al Hilla, south of Baghdad, still had power as the country went dark. And without electricity, refrigerators, air conditioners or fans are useless.

In Diwaniya, further south, Rahi Abdelhussein spends the day bringing bags of ice cubes to hydrate his children.

Across the country, merchants have installed pipes and taps so people can shower on the sidewalk before shopping. In a few minutes they are dry again.

The worst, as always, was experienced in Basra, the only coastal city in the country, where if it exceeds 50 degrees the thermal sensation is multiplied by the humidity.

This has led the government to decree four holidays this week to prevent the inhabitants from going out and the exhaust pipes of the cars from making the temperature rise.

We put the children to sleep on the ground so that they have a bit of freshness and we, the adults, keep an eye out all night, “says Meshaal Hashem, a longshoreman and father of three in Basra.

Blame the other

The catastrophic situation this year is the result of dozens of actions that have triggered reactions. As a result, in the middle of the night on Thursday, there were no watts on the country’s power lines.

Who is responsible? wonder many of the 40 million Iraqis who in almost 20 years have seen half of the country’s petrodollars disappear into the pockets of corrupt politicians and businessmen.

The Ministry of Electricity says that ‘it is the fault of the Ministry of Oil’, the Petroleum says that ‘it is the fault of the Finance’, the Finance says ‘it is the fault of Iran’, Iran says ‘it is the fault of the Iraqi government’ , the government says ‘it is the fault of the people’, the people say ‘it is the fault of the politicians’ and the politicians say that it is necessary to deal with it “, summarizes, ironically the researcher Sajad Jiyad in Twitter.

The Ministry of Electricity has never renewed its circuits in which it loses 40% of its energy, while the Ministry of Oil has difficulties in launching projects to transform natural gas and supply power plants.

Iran, to whom Iraq owes 6 billion dollars (5 billion euros) in defaults for gas and electricity, decided on Tuesday to turn off the tap.

Baghdad responds that it cannot pay its debts due to the US sanctions against Iran and its own financial problems, given that COVID-19 has for a time plunged the prices of oil, its only source of foreign exchange.

And above all, the government argues, very few households pay the bills and illegal connections abound.

Who benefits?

In the south of the country, four provinces were without power as of Tuesday, due mainly, according to the Ministry of Electricity, to attacks on high voltage lines.

The authorities describe those responsible as “terrorists”, but who is behind the sabotage is unknown. “Someone is trying to destabilize the street and create chaos,” Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Musa said recently on television.

There have already been demonstrations in the provinces of Misan, Wasit (where five protesters and seven policemen were injured in altercations) and other areas in the south.

No electricity minister has survived the summer season in 18 years. During this season and the following months there are usually protests throughout the country and the holder of that portfolio is the first to fall.

This time, Minister Majid Hantoch, backed by Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, took the initiative: he resigned on Monday, the eve of the Iranian court.

It was more than enough to stoke the anti-government rhetoric of the Sadrist movement that starts as the big favorite for the legislative elections scheduled in October.

jrr