Irapuato still dreams of playing in the Expansion League; they will reach the last consequences

Despite the fact that the Mexican Football Federation reported that the Irapuato Club will not be able to participate in the MX Expansion League for not complying with the requirements, Fernando Javier San Roman, owner of the team, assured that they will go to the last consequences to promote the team.

In an interview for Fútbol Picante, Javier San Roman assured that he still trusts that the FMF reconsider your decision and allow the Trinca Fresera to play in MX expansion, since the indications were complied with despite the fact that more points were added than those originally established.

“On the matter of Irapuato I have not given up yet, I believe that the Federation can correct its mistake. I have never been notified of that review. They did ask me for documents, they asked me in December and then in July, in July they made an extension that added a bunch of things that don’t make sense “

San Román also assured that, if he does not receive a positive response from the FMF, he will go to the national and even international authorities, as he plans to take the case to the TAS and FIFA if he does not obtain what he won on the field.

“I have been looking for a negotiation and I still believe that Irapuato can play. That city and those people deserve everything. I fulfilled everything and was a champion. If I do not achieve a dialogue, unfortunately I will have to go to the authorities of Mexico and the world, I go to the CAS, to FIFA, to the courts; I can’t stay like this “

