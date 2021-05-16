Irapuato is champion of the Premier League and promoted to the Expansion League

The team of Freseros from Irapuato he won the final of the Premier League against the Cruz Azul Hidalgo Machine and became the champion of the 2020-21 season and could play in the Expansion League.

By a 3-1 aggregate score, the Trinca won against Cruz Azul Hidalgo and with that, they got the right to play in the MX Expansion League.

Liga de Expansión MX, with 16 teams, could increase its number to 18 for the coming season and the champion of the Premier League could be one of the new teams.

La Trinca, managed by the San Román family, could have a new franchise in the Silver Division, as they already have Alebrijes from Oaxaca.

