Irapuato fans call for a boycott of El Tri

MEXICO CITY.

Gabriel Barron, member of the animation group ‘The Children of the Jam’, main baton of the Irapuato Club, assured Excelsior that It will seek to cause sanctions to the Mexican National Team with the cry that the Mexican Soccer Federation has tried to avoid and thus put at risk the classification to Qatar 2022, due to the refusal received by the Irapuato squad to play in the Expansion League, after having achieved their promotion to said circuit.

We believe that there will be reprimands, we know that the interests that the Federation cares so much for, as they would be affected, are different types of interests than those that we defend, but if they affect ours, then we are going to affect theirs, that’s why We started the initiative ‘without promotion there is no World Cup’, we created it and we began to share and disseminate it, “he said.

In addition, Barrón made it clear that the fans of Irapuato and other regions have already begun to organize to go to the Azteca Stadium in September and be present in the stands of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, in the first match of the World Cup tie against Jamaica.

It is a fact that we are going to go, there are businessmen from the city of Irapuato who have joined and are putting themselves at the service of all the fans, because not only are we ‘Los Hijos de la Marmelada’, it is a lot of fans that already have more years supporting the team, at this moment there is a very serious call, but the idea is to go and demonstrate, “he added.

On the other hand, commented that the protest they intend to make is not to win any enmity, but to try to make some change in the way in which the directors of the national football are managed.

Soccer belongs to the people, we make it great together, precisely for that reason we want there to be a reflection on the part of the people who have the power of decision, we are not interested in entering into conflict with society and I think that is why we have received good response to our initiative ”, he concluded.

